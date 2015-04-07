Astellas signs up for option on MD Anderson AML treatment

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and the USA’s University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have signed an option agreement to research and develop a new treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
The collaboration grants Astellas an option to firstly negotiate an exclusive, worldwide license at the end of Phase Ib, with both Phase Ia and Phase Ib studies to be conducted by MD Anderson. The agreement also includes up to $26 million as an option premium and R&D funding. They expect to submit an Investigational New Drug in first-quarter 2016.
Will focus on h8F4 technology
