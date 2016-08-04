Astellas transfers US manufacturing subsidiary to Avara

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) said today that it has transferred its wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary Astellas Pharma Technologies to Avara Norman Pharmaceutical Services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Astellas Pharma Technologies will be renamed Avara Pharmaceutical Technologies (APT).

Mitsunori Matsuda, president of technology at Astellas, commented: "We have confidence that Avara is the right company to oversee the continuing supply of the Astellas products that are made at the facility, as well as the fulfillment of capacity use at and capabilities of the facility.