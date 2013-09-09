Australia's new Coalition "supports the sustainability of the PBS" as R&D spending rises

The result of Australia’s election which was held on Saturday could have wider implications for the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

Liberal-National Coalition leader Tony Abbott is likely to be sworn in as Prime Minister next week after Saturday's decisive election win, replacing outgoing Labor leader Kevin Rudd. Mr Abbott's Liberal-National coalition won a commanding lower house majority, ending six years of Labor party rule.

Former Shadow Minister for Health & Ageing Peter Dutton is widely expected to take the health portfolio when Mr Abbott announces his Cabinet.