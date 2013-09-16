Australia's PM-elect names health portfolio, but with a surprise

As has been largely expected, Australia’s Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott has this morning appointed former Shadow Minister for Health & Aging Peter Dutton to lead the Health portfolio (The Pharma Letter September 9) but surprised by dropping the role of parliamentary secretary, nine days after the coalition's election win over Labor. Deputy Leader in the Senate Fiona Nash has been named Assistant Health Minister.

Medicines Australia today (September 16) congratulated the Abbott Coalition government on being elected and welcomed the incoming ministers in the new government, including the appointment of Ian Macfarlane as Minister for Industry, with the trade group’s chief executive Brendan Shaw saying: “We look forward to working with him and his team on the important issues facing the Australian medicines industry.

He continued: “With over four years as Shadow Health Minister, Mr Dutton understands how the business model of this industry operates and the important role we play in delivering medicines to Australian patients. Mr Macfarlane has also worked well previously with the industry as Industry Minister under the Howard government. He understands the industry’s issues and we look forward to renewing our working relationship going forward.”