Avanir to promote Merck's diabetes drug Januvia

US drugmaker Avanir Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AVNR) has entered into an exclusive agreement with US drug major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to co-promote Merck's type 2 diabetes therapies Januvia (sitagliptin) and the sitagliptin family of products in the long-term care institutional setting in the USA, beginning in October.
Under the terms of this agreement, Avanir will be compensated via a fixed fee plus an incentive-based payment. Merck will continue to remain responsible for the promotion of the sitagliptin range in all other settings and will remain responsible for all other aspects of research, manufacturing and marketing.
According to a recent regulatory filing, Avanir said that it could get up to $60 million from Merck over the three years, from a fixed monthly fee and performance fee, reported the Chicago Tribune. The company’s share leapt 11% to $4.50 in post market trading on Monday.
