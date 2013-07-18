Bausch & Lomb options license to DES compound

US eye health giant Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BOL) says it has acquired an option to license an investigational compound currently in Phase II development for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) from privately-held Canadian firm Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals. The compound, called MIM-D3 and developed by Mimetogen, has the potential to be the first in a new class of agents called TrkA agonists.
Under the terms of the deal, Bausch & Lomb - currently the subject of a $8.7 billion takeover bid from Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX: VRX: The Pharma Letter May 28) - will pay Mimetogen an undisclosed upfront amount as an option fee to secure the right to acquire an exclusive global license on set terms triggered by the availability of top line results from a Phase III study. Should Bausch & Lomb choose to pursue development based on the Phase III results, it will assume all development responsibilities and costs, and also will pay development milestones, sales milestones and royalty fees to Mimetogen.
If approved, MIM-D3 would compete in $2.5 billion global market sector
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze