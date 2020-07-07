Bellus Health struck by Phase II disappointment

Negative results from the Phase II RELIEF study have caused shares in Canadian cough specialist Bellus Health (TSX: BLU) to collapse.

The trial, which is testing the oral P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937 in people with refractory chronic cough, missed its primary endpoint of coughing frequency, with the news sending Bellus’ shares down 9.7% pre-market today.

The firm is hoping to offer an improvement on Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) gefapixant, a therapy in the same class, which is associated with the adverse event of taste loss.