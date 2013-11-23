Benefits of combined hormonal contraceptives continue to outweigh risks, says EMA/CHMP

The European Medicines Agency has now completed its review of combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs), particularly of the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE or blood clots in veins) associated with their use, with its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) concluding that the benefits of CHCs in preventing unwanted pregnancies continue to outweigh their risks, and that the well-known risk of VTE with all CHCs is small.

The review has reinforced the importance of ensuring that clear and up-to-date information is provided to women who use these medicines and to the healthcare professionals giving advice and clinical care.

Product information to be updated