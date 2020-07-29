Sunday 24 November 2024

Better news cheers mood at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2020
At the end of 2019, the failure of a key Phase II test of poziotinib hollowed out shares in Nevada, USA-based oncology firm Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SPPI).

In a surprise turnaround, an analysis of the second cohort of the same trial provided a positive result, the firm announced on Monday, lifting shares by as much as 50%.

Spectrum is testing the oral EGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR TKI) in the ZENITH20 trial, as an option for people with pre-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with exon 20 insertions.

