BIA UK BioScience Forum: The benefits of the European Unitary Patent

Updates on Intellectual Property developments in Europe were heard by delegates at the BIA UK BioScience Forum last week, writes The Pharma Letter’s Sophie Flowers.

Rebecca Baines, senior associate of patent legal experts Rouse, gave an update on the European Unitary Patent which will come into force in two years’ time. This will affect all applications for new patents in the European Union. She said that despite the potential benefits of the unitary patent, such as it being cheaper and more accessible for companies, there are still mixed feelings about it.

The current situation