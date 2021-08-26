Blood cancer therapy market: opportunities and challenges

The hematological (blood) cancer therapy market is diverse and highly genericized, with chemotherapies currently accounting for the highest number of marketed drugs.
However, the availability of more targeted and innovative therapies means that sales of antibodies, cell therapies and targeted therapies are all set to increase to 2027 at Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 11.5%, 20.1% and 3.2% respectively.
According to GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Global Hematological Cancer Therapy Market Overview’, growth will be driven by the continued expanding use of expensive cell therapies, as well as the growing adoption of expensive combinatorial regimens, particularly where these are used over many years as maintenance therapy. The increasing number of options available for patients, will mean that in some indications patients may cycle though up to eight lines of therapy, contributing to further growth.
