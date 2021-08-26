Saturday 8 November 2025

Blood cancer therapy market: opportunities and challenges

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2021
globaldata

The hematological (blood) cancer therapy market is diverse and highly genericized, with chemotherapies currently accounting for the highest number of marketed drugs.

However, the availability of more targeted and innovative therapies means that sales of antibodies, cell therapies and targeted therapies are all set to increase to 2027 at Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 11.5%, 20.1% and 3.2% respectively.

According to GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Global Hematological Cancer Therapy Market Overview’, growth will be driven by the continued expanding use of expensive cell therapies, as well as the growing adoption of expensive combinatorial regimens, particularly where these are used over many years as maintenance therapy. The increasing number of options available for patients, will mean that in some indications patients may cycle though up to eight lines of therapy, contributing to further growth.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pricing of oncology meds negatively impacts treatment access, says analyst
4 February 2019
Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics targets unmet medical need in blood cancer
22 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
ASH 2021: What to look out for from pharma and biotech
10 December 2021
Biotechnology
AML trial landscape for clinical-stage biotechs
11 April 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze