ADC Therapeutics targets unmet medical need in blood cancer

Swiss antibody-drug conjugate specialist ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) has submitted to the US regulator for approval to market loncastuximab tesirine as a third-line option.

ADC wants to offer the treatment for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and has submitted data from the Phase II LOTIS 2 study.

The results, which were presented at the virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association, showed an overall response rate of 48.3% and a complete response rate of 24.1%.