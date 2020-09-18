Padcev data validates progress to US approval

Co-development partners Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) have announced that a Phase III trial of Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) met its primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy.
The global EV-301 trial compared Padcev to chemotherapy in adult patients with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze