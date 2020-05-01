Seattle Genetics jumps as quarterly results beat expectations

Shares in US biotech Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) were 8% higher within minutes of trading starting on Friday, following the announcement of the company’s quarterly financial results.
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $234.5 million, 20% higher than it was in the same period of 2019 and ahead of analysts’ average expectations of $212.1 million.
"We have exciting prospects for future growth"Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $168.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. When adjusted for investment costs, this came to $0.64 cents per share, which again beat analyst expectations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze