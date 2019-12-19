Seattle Genetics cleared to launch second ADC, Padcev

Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) and development partner Astellas (TSE: 4503) have been awarded accelerated approval in the USA for Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), for certain people with bladder cancer.
The approval covers certain people who have already tried a checkpoint inhibitor and a platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Since 2007, Seattle Genetics and Astellas have been working together under a collaboration which sees costs and profits being divided equally.
