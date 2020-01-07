Sunday 24 November 2024

More dealmaking for Netherlands-based Synaffix

Biotechnology
7 January 2020
Dutch antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Synaffix and Shanghai Miracogen have expanded an existing collaboration with an agreement to develop and commercialize a second product candidate.

The Chinese biotechnology company, which has a clinical-stage pipeline of ADCs, has been granted non-exclusive rights to Synaffix’ proprietary GlycoConnect and HydraSpace ADC technologies for use in this second clinical candidate.

Synaffix is eligible to receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments tied to the new program. Further financial details were not disclosed.

