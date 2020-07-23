Synaffix collaboration with ADC Therapeutics expanded

Dutch biotech firm Synaffix today announced that Swiss oncology-focused drug discovery firm ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) has expanded its existing collaboration to explore additional applications, including DAR1, of Synaffix’ site-specific conjugation technologies.

Under the expanded accord, ADC Therapeutics has been granted non-exclusive rights for two additional programs, which brings the total number of programs using Synaffix’ ADC technologies to five. ADC Therapeutics also gains access to the latest innovative extensions of Synaffix’ proprietary GlycoConnect platform, including DAR1 technology that enables stable attachment of just a single drug per antibody.

Synaffix is eligible to receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments tied to each program. Further financial details are not disclosed.