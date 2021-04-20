Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA accepts two priority review sBLAs for Padcev

Biotechnology
20 April 2021
seagen_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted two supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submissions for Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) for review as part of the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program.

Submitted by Japanese pharma Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and US firm Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN), the applications were granted Priority Review, with a target action date of August 17, 2021. The review of both applications will also be conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence.

The FDA’s RTOR program aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible. Project Orbis provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among participating international partners.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Seattle Genetics cleared to launch second ADC, Padcev
19 December 2019
Biotechnology
Padcev data validates progress to US approval
18 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
ICER ponders options for strengthening FDA's AAP
26 April 2021
Biotechnology
Positive top-line results for novel ADC in breast cancer
9 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze