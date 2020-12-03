Bladder cancer drug market set to exceed $5.5 billion by 2028

The bladder cancer therapeutics market was valued at $670 million in 2018 across the seven major markets (7MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) and is expected to grow exponentially at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% - accruing slightly less than $5.6 billion in 2028.
Analytics firm GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Bladder Cancer Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028’, highlights that this market growth is driven by the introduction of novel agents and label expansions of key products such as immune checkpoint inhibitors across all treatment settings for both muscle invasive and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Ufuk Ezer, oncology and hematology analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The treatment paradigm for bladder cancer is expected to transform rapidly due to recently approved novel targeted therapies such as Padcev and Balversa. While immune checkpoint inhibitors are expected to have increased use in treating muscle invasive, locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, anticipated approvals of the gene therapy instiladrin, targeted therapy vicinium and novel immunotherapies such as CG0070 and N-803 are expected to benefit patients with superficial or non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Nonetheless, for these patients, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is expected to remain as an important treatment option despite the introduction of new therapies.”
