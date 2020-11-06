ICER recommends top price of $200,000 per year for new bladder cancer drugs

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has weighed up the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of two drugs in development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that is unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) intravesical therapy.

ICER’s evidence report looks at Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec) from FKD Therapies and FerGene, along with Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox) from Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), neither of which has yet received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The report finds that the evidence has significant limitations, and no firm estimate of net health benefit versus best supportive care was able to be determined for either.