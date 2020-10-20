ICER considers hemophilia drug values against backdrop of costly factor VIII prices

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: BMRN) Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Hemlibra (emicizumab) for the treatment of hemophilia A.
In August 2020, BioMarin received a Complete Response Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting an additional two years of follow-up safety and efficacy data on valoctocogene roxaparvovec, and that process may delay the gene therapy’s approval decision in the USA until at least 2022.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze