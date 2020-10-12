ICER's COVID-19 cost-effectiveness model to be used internationally

Judging the value of medicines is hard enough at the best of times, but where treatments for COVID-19 are concerned, it is even harder given what is at stake for nations’ social and economic wellbeing as well as the survival and health of patients.

For this reason, the USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has announced a first-of-its-kind program that will enable all international health technology assessment (HTA) agencies to gain access to ICER’s cost-effectiveness models on a cloud-based platform that allows customization of model assumptions and inputs.

Locally tailored