Saturday 23 November 2024

ICER views approaches to drug and vaccine pricing during pandemic

Pharmaceutical
3 July 2020
icer_big

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has published a white paper to inform public and policy maker discussion of “ Alternative Policies for Pricing Novel Vaccines and Drug Therapies for COVID-19.”

To complement the white paper, ICER will host a three-part online colloquium series featuring leading health policy and industry experts from around the country who will debate the advantages and disadvantages of many different potential approaches to developing and pricing medicines during a pandemic.

“Leaders in government, business, and society all seek to adopt policies that will spur the development of treatments and preventive therapies for COVID-19 that can be delivered as rapidly as possible in an affordable and equitable manner,” said Dr Steven Pearson, the ICER’s president. “One critical issue will be how new treatments will be priced to ensure that this goal can be met. In the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic the early decisions made regarding pricing policy will guide further decisions in the coming months that will have enormous consequences for the United States and the rest of the world,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ICER's COVID-19 cost-effectiveness model to be used internationally
12 October 2020
Biotechnology
COVID-19 pandemic threat to IP and leading to political pressure to lower prices
21 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic causing 'alarming decline' in children being vaccinated
15 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Conservative lobby raises voice against US drug price controls
24 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze