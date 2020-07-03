ICER views approaches to drug and vaccine pricing during pandemic

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has published a white paper to inform public and policy maker discussion of “ Alternative Policies for Pricing Novel Vaccines and Drug Therapies for COVID-19.”

To complement the white paper, ICER will host a three-part online colloquium series featuring leading health policy and industry experts from around the country who will debate the advantages and disadvantages of many different potential approaches to developing and pricing medicines during a pandemic.

“Leaders in government, business, and society all seek to adopt policies that will spur the development of treatments and preventive therapies for COVID-19 that can be delivered as rapidly as possible in an affordable and equitable manner,” said Dr Steven Pearson, the ICER’s president. “One critical issue will be how new treatments will be priced to ensure that this goal can be met. In the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic the early decisions made regarding pricing policy will guide further decisions in the coming months that will have enormous consequences for the United States and the rest of the world,” he noted.