Contrary to conventional wisdom that says the coronavirus pandemic will generally benefit biopharmaceutical companies, a new Pioneer Institute study finds that many companies will emerge from the pandemic commercially weaker, dealing with delays in new product launches and with fewer resources to invest in research and development.
“There will certainly be worldwide demand for COVID-19 treatments,” said Dr William Smith, author of The Negative Impact of COVID-19 Upon the Biopharmaceutical Sector. “But they will also require massive investments in clinical development and manufacturing, and political pressure on pricing makes it impossible for companies to recoup those investments,” he warned.
Cipro (ciprofloxacin) is an antibiotic well-suited to treat anthrax, which began arriving in mailboxes in the weeks after September 11, 2001 bombing. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that patients exposed to the bacteria take Cipro twice a day for 60 days. Despite the fact that the entire course of treatment would only cost $219, developer Bayer (BAYN: DE) agreed to cut the price in half after the US Secretary of Health and Human Services at that time threatened to take away the company’s patent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze