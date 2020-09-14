ICER review of UC drugs recommends discounts of up to 85%

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of several targeted immune modulators (TIMs) that treat ulcerative colitis (UC).

All agents in the review clearly demonstrated their superiority to placebo. The evidence was quite limited in helping to distinguish among the different treatments, but in one head-to-head trial, supported by indirect network meta-analysis, vedolizumab, which is marketed by Takeda (TYO: 4502) as Entyvio, was found to produce greater rates of clinical response and remission over adalimumab, AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) market leader with the brand name Humira, in both biologic-naïve and biologic-experienced patients.

All the other TIMs were found to produce net health benefits at least comparable to adalimumab, with no clear differences among them.