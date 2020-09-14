ICER review of UC drugs recommends discounts of up to 85%

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of several targeted immune modulators (TIMs) that treat ulcerative colitis (UC).
All agents in the review clearly demonstrated their superiority to placebo. The evidence was quite limited in helping to distinguish among the different treatments, but in one head-to-head trial, supported by indirect network meta-analysis, vedolizumab, which is marketed by Takeda (TYO: 4502) as Entyvio, was found to produce greater rates of clinical response and remission over adalimumab, AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) market leader with the brand name Humira, in both biologic-naïve and biologic-experienced patients.
All the other TIMs were found to produce net health benefits at least comparable to adalimumab, with no clear differences among them.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze