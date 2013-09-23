Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharma is a research-based global company with its main focus on pharmaceuticals.

Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharma (TYO: 4502) is a research-based global company with its main focus on pharmaceuticals.

As the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan and one of the global leaders of the industry, Takeda is committed to strive towards better health for people worldwide through leading innovation in medicine.

Takeda's ethical drugs are marketed in around 100 countries worldwide. It focuses on core therapeutic areas: Cardiovascular & Metabolic, Oncology, Central Nervous System, Respiratory & Immunology, General Medicine (Gastrointestinal & Genitourinary) and Vaccine.

Key products include Actos/Glustin (pioglitazone hydrochloride) and Nesina (alogliptin benzoate) for type 2 diabetes, and Blopress/Amias/Kenzen (candesartan cilexetil) and Azilva (Azilsartan) for hypertension.