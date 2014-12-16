Trade groups call for integrated life science strategy ahead of European Commission Work Program

European research and generic/biosimilar industry associations have called for an integrated life science strategy for Europe ahead of the adoption of the European Commission Work Program.

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), and the European Generic medicines Association (EGA) reiterated their joint Europe 2020 Strategy submission to welcome Commission President Juncker Commission’s work program for an industrial policy for the globalization era.

The joint submission asserts that the EU pharma sector can compete globally if the EU: