Brazil’s Congress will establish committee to evaluate tax exemption on medicines

Brazil’s Congress is considering a proposal on tax exemption on medicines and the house speaker Henrique Eduardo Alves announced that it will create a joint committee to discuss the plans by the end of next week, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.

Mr Alves will present the issue to the Senate and investigate the possibility to create a joint committee to expedite the analysis process, but Congress will establish a working group with the house of representatives.

Elderly and poor suffer from tax burden