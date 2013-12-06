Brazil's regulatory processes impair the growth of pharma industry

The Brazilian pharmaceutical market is considered the second with the greatest growth potential in the world after China. However, a survey conducted by the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI) reconfirms that Brazil's current regulations still function as a growth barrier for the pharmaceutical industry, reports Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.

A recent study published by the CEBRI was the theme of discussions around the so-called "Regulatory uniformity" of global supply chains and the development of the health industry in Brazil.

The study analyzed the current domestic market and offers suggestions for the creation of public policies promoting growth. The main purpose is to reduce the regulatory burden to facilitate exports and imports and, above all, the development of the pharmaceutical industry in the country.