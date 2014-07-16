Breast cancer: DMP is largely consistent with guidelines, says IQWiG

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has today published the results of a literature search for evidence-based clinical practice guidelines on the treatment of people with breast cancer.

The aim of the report is to identify those recommendations from current guidelines of high methodological quality that may be relevant for the planned revision of the disease management program (DMP). According to the results of the report, there is no compelling need for revision of any part of the DMP. However, the IQWiG identified some aspects that could be supplemented and specified.

After being commissioned by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), the IQWiG systematically searched for new guidelines, assessed their methodological quality, and extracted relevant recommendations from these guidelines. In a next step these recommendations were compared with the specifications for the German DMP.