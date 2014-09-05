Breast cancer has Pharma’s largest and most innovative drug pipeline; report

The breast cancer therapeutics pipeline boasts a high degree of innovation in first-in-class molecules, with many new technologies holding the potential to transform the clinical and commercial treatment landscape over the coming decade, according to new a new report.

Business intelligence provider GBI Research latest report states that breast cancer has the largest drug pipeline in the pharmaceutical industry, with 816 products in active development across all stages. Of these treatments, GBI Research has identified 245 first-in-class programs acting on 175 first-in-class molecular targets, accounting for 39% of all products with a disclosed molecular target.

Dominic Trewartha, an analyst for GBI Research, says: “The mechanisms of action in the breast cancer pipeline cover an extremely diverse range. Traditional chemotherapies and hormone therapies, for example, represent just 22% of the total pipeline, while there is an increasing move towards developing therapies that directly target proliferative signaling pathways. These therapies account for 31% of the pipeline.”