BRIEF—AbbVie launches new cystic fibrosis collaboration

Chicago’s AbbVie has launched a collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to develop a cystic fibrosis (CF) candidate, under license.

AbbVie will advance the transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) potentiator into clinical development, for potential use in combination treatments for CF.

The firm is currently working on combinations of potentiator and corrector molecules that target CFTR to improve outcomes for people with CF.