Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—AbbVie launches new cystic fibrosis collaboration

Pharmaceutical
24 October 2019

Chicago’s AbbVie has launched a collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to develop a cystic fibrosis (CF) candidate, under license.

AbbVie will advance the transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) potentiator into clinical development, for potential use in combination treatments for CF.

The firm is currently working on combinations of potentiator and corrector molecules that target CFTR to improve outcomes for people with CF.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novartis reports top-line results in COPD trials; NDA acceptance will trigger milestone for Vectura
8 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi and Regeneron's dupilumab meets all primary and secondary endpoints Phase IIa study
1 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
MedImmune joins research collaboration with the University of California
17 February 2014
Pharmaceutical
Vectura signs additional deal with unnamed US pharma company
30 June 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze