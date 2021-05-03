Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Algae-derived nasal spray effective in reducing COVID-19 infection

Pharmaceutical
3 May 2021

Seattle, USA-based Amcyte Pharma announced results of a multi-center, placebo-controlled trial in which its iota carrageenan nasal spray Nasitrol reduced COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated ICU staff who care for COVID patients, compared with placebo.

At eight hospital ICUs, a total of 394 clinically healthy medical professionals who provide care to COVID patients were randomly assigned to receive Nasitrol spray or placebo.

COVID-19 infection was significantly lower in the Nasitrol group compared with placebo (1.0% versus 5.0%).

Amcyte plans to partner and commercialize Nasitrol in the USA.

“This rigorous, placebo-controlled study provides evidence that the simple intervention of a nasal spray with iota-carrageenan, in addition to hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment and social distancing, could provide additional protection against transmission,” said Dr Gustavo Mahler, chief executive of Amcyte Pharma.



