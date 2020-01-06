Allergan units resolve antitrust litigation on Loestrin 24 Fe and Minastrin 24 Fe

Ireland-incorporated Allergan today announced that its Warner Chilcott and Watson subsidiaries have reached resolutions with all plaintiffs, including a class of direct purchasers, individual direct purchasers that previously opted out of the direct purchaser class, and a class of indirect purchasers of hormonal birth control pills Loestrin 24 Fe and Minastrin 24 Fe, concluding the previously disclosed antitrust litigation in the US District Court for the District of Rhode Island.
Loestrin posted third-quarter 2019 sales of $161.4 million, up 14.1% year-on-year.
The settlements make no admission of wrongdoing on the part of the company and resolve the litigation that was scheduled to go to trial on January 6, 2020, said Allergan, currently the subject of a $63 billion acquisition by AbbVie.
