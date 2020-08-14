Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Bushu announces major expansion program

Pharmaceutical
14 August 2020

Bushu Pharmaceuticals, one of Japan's largest contract manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, today announced a major capital program costing $100 million to expand its footprint, capacity and portfolio of services.

The program extends over the next five years in order to accommodate client needs.

Bushu is nearing completion of its 3,900-square-meter (42,000-sq-ft) cold chain warehouse facility at its Misato plant north of Tokyo.

The new facility will be commissioned and validated by September of this year for storage of temperature-controlled sterile drugs and biologics for the Japanese market.

The new facility is an important component in the company's "Asia hub" strategy which enables international pharmaceutical companies to import bulk products into Japan for quality inspection, labeling, packaging and distribution throughout Japan and other Asian countries.

The inspection capacity will be expanded to 12 stations for pre-filled syringes, and seven stations each for liquid vials and for lyophilized vials.

