Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Azura raises $20 million for dry eye treatment

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2020

Azura Ophthalmics has raised $20 million in a financing round led by a syndicate of existing investors, including OrbiMed, TPG Biotech and the medical research arm of Brandon Capital.

The firm has encouraging Phase II data for lead product candidate AZR-MD-001, and the money will be used to continue the project through a registrational trial, planned for 2021.

The candidate is being developed for the treatment of Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), the leading cause of dry eye disease.

Chief executive Marc Gleeson said: “We are thrilled to enter 2021 with the additional funding that will allow us to conduct the studies needed to build a strong body of clinical evidence for our approach, so we can seek FDA approval for the first ophthalmic keratolytics for the treatment of Meibomian gland dysfunction.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze