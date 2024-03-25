Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—CDER establishes new Quantitative Medicine Center of Excellence

Pharmaceutical
25 March 2024

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) today announced the new  Quantitative Medicine (QM) Center of Excellence (CoE).

QM involves the development and application of exposure-based, biological, and quantitative modeling and simulation approaches derived from non-clinical, clinical, and real-world sources to inform drug development, regulatory decision-making, and patient care.

The goal of this CDER-wide CoE is to facilitate and coordinate the continuous evolution and consistent application of QM across the center.

On April 25, the CDER will host a public workshop on QM and will share more about the new CoE.

To register, please visit  Streamlining Drug Development and Improving Public Health through Quantitative Medicine: An Introduction to the CDER Quantitative Medicine Center of Excellence.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
The FDA's outlook on drug repurposing
24 June 2022
Pharmaceutical
Winners and losers from the US Inflation Reduction Act
19 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
US FDA faces calls for clarity on confirmatory trials
10 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA approved 53 novel drugs in 2020
6 January 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze