BRIEF—China takes steps to prevent opioid addiction

Pharmaceutical
12 August 2019

China’s medicines regulator has put in place a set of new restrictions on oxycodone, as part of measures designed to combat drug addiction.

While China has not faced the same  rising rates of opioid use disorder that the USA has confronted, the authorities are eager to avoid a similar epidemic.

China’s National Medical Products Administration said that oral solid formulations of the opioid with above 5 mg of oxycodone per unit will be categorized as “first-class psychotropics.” These are not permitted to be sold to retail customers.

State approvals will also be needed for drugmakers to use such drugs as active ingredients in their products, and suppliers will be more restricted.



