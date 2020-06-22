Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Epidarex Capital closes £102 million UK venture fund

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2020

Epidarex Capital, a transatlantic life science venture firm, today announced the closing of Epidarex Capital III UK LP (the Fund) at £102.1 million ($126 million).

The Fund will build new life science companies based on world-class research and innovation from emerging hubs across the UK, including spinouts from highly regarded universities.

Typical initial investments will range from £2 million to £5 million.

The new Fund has been corner-stoned by the British Business Bank via a £50 million commitment from its Enterprise Capital Funds (ECF) program for early stage venture capital.

The program combines private and public money to enable equity investments in high-growth businesses, and since its inception it has committed over £1.36 billion (including third-party investment) to facilitate finance to 540 smaller UK high growth businesses.

In addition to the British Business Bank, the Universities of Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow and Aberdeen, alongside Strathclyde Pension Fund and several global investors have committed capital to the new Fund.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharma urged to support March for Science
13 April 2017
Pharmaceutical
New UK human studies funded by £60 million investment to research Parkinson’s, addiction and immunity
7 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Threat or promise by 2020? The FT Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Conference 2014
19 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
UK Pharma moves on transparency of financial relationships with health professionals
3 April 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze