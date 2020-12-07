Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—European commercialization deal for Zubsolv

Pharmaceutical
7 December 2020

Sweden’s Orexo has licensed the UK’s Accord Healthcare to commercialize the opioid use disorder (OUD) medicine Zubsolv (buprenorphine/naloxone) in Europe.

The sublingual tablet therapy is approved in Europe for people over the age of 15, to address OUD within a framework of medical, social and psychological treatment.

Orexo estimates there are 1.3 million high-risk opioid users in Europe, with only half receiving some form of treatment. The firm will supply the product and will receive double-digit royalties on net sales.

Chief executive Nikolaj Sørensen said: “We have chosen Accord for their strong commitment to the addiction field and their successful track record in both generic and branded markets.”



