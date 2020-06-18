Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA guidance for industry for COVID-19 trials in public health emergency

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2020

The US Food and Drug administration yesterday issued a guidance for industry entitled, “ Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted clinical development and ongoing clinical trials across investigational product areas.

Public health measures to control the virus may impact the ability to collect data, for example, if trial participants are not able to visit clinical sites for endpoint assessments.

To help ensure that the trial will provide interpretable findings with correct statistical quantification of uncertainty, this guidance addresses statistical considerations for proposed changes to trial conduct due to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the analysis and interpretation of the primary or key secondary endpoints in the trial.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AbbVie files for EU marketing approval for its all-oral, interferon-free hepatitis C therapy
8 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi Pasteur’s Quadracel vaccine gets FDA approval
26 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Bristol-Myers Squibb files for US approval of daclatasvir and asunaprevir for hepatitis C
7 April 2014
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie files NDA for oral, interferon-free treatment of hepatitis C
22 April 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze