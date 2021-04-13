BRIEF—FDA names permanent Director of the CDER

The US Food and Drug Administration disclosed on Monday that Patrizia Cavazzoni, who has been heading the unit on an interim basis, was appointed the permanent Director of the agency's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

Dr Cavazzoni joined the FDA in January 2018 as the CDER’s Deputy Director for Operations where she has led several key initiatives on behalf of the organization. She also served as Acting Principal Deputy Commissioner of Food and Drugs from January 2019 to February 2019.

The appointment puts to rest the idea that Janet Woodcock, Dr Cavazzoni’s predecessor, might return to lead CDER if she isn’t made permanent FDA Commissioner, commented Zachary Brennan on EndPoints News

Dr Woodcock had been Acting FDA Commissioner since January 20.