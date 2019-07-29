Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA Xeljanz drug safety communication

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved new warnings about an increased risk of blood clots and of death with the 10mg twice daily dose of Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib), which is used in patients with ulcerative colitis.

Xeljanz is an important drug for US pharma giant Pfizer, bringing in revenues of $1.77 billion in 2018.The European Medicines Agency has also issued warnings on the safety of this drug.

In addition, the approved use of tofacitinib for ulcerative colitis will be limited to certain patients who are not treated effectively or who experience severe side effects with certain other medicines. The FDA approved these changes, including adding its most prominent Boxed Warning, after reviewing interim data from an ongoing safety clinical trial of tofacitinib in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) that examined a lower and this higher dose of the medicine.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA extends action date for Xeljanz in UC
13 December 2017
Pharmaceutical
FDA advisory panel gives unanimous support for use of Xeljanz in UC
10 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts sNDA for Xeljanz in ulcerative colitis
13 July 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze