BRIEF—Glenmark targets diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a novel diabetes med in India, a fixed-dose combination of the widely-used DPP4 inhibitor teneligliptin, together with pioglitazone.

Dubbed Zita Plus Pio, the new once-daily product will be the only available DPP4 and glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes.

Glenmark has placed a strong strategic focus on diabetes, launching teneligliptin in India in 2015, followed by a fixed-dose combination of teneligliptin and metformin.

India has a relatively high prevalence of diabetes, with around 74 million adults affected by the disease. This is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045, with 77% of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes.

Commenting on the new product, head of India formulations Alok Malik said: "Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark; a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetic patients in India.”