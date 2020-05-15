Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Independent pharmacies file suit against PBM

Pharmaceutical
15 May 2020

More than 50 independent pharmacies have filed a class action lawsuit against OptumRx, a division of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), alleging that the company failed to comply with state pharmacy claims reimbursement law.

The lawsuit claims that the pharmacy benefit manager acted unlawfully by ignoring state legal requirements, paying local pharmacies substantially less than it paid large chain retail pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens, and far below what it paid its own mail order pharmacy for the same prescriptions.

OptumRx is also accused of often knowingly reimbursing local pharmacies below wholesale cost to stock necessary generic prescription drugs.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Meda and Cipla sue Apotex to enforce Dymista patents
4 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
US amicus brief backs reversal of court opinion
9 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
Supreme Court reverses Federal Circuit Court judgment on '808 patent in Teva's Copaxone
21 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
High Court backs Idaho In Medicaid reimbursement rate case
31 March 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze