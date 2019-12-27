Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF— Karo Pharma acquires product portfolio from LEO Pharma

Pharmaceutical
27 December 2019

Adding to a previous deal on dermatological products, Swedish firm Karo Pharma has now acquired a focused intimate care and dermatology product portfolio from privately-held Danish firm LEO Pharma for 90 million euros ($99.8 million).

The turnover of the acquired portfolio is estimated to 35 million euros for the full year of 2019. Approximately 2/3 of the turnover comes from European markets.

The portfolio consists of four anti-hemorrhoid products (Sheriproct, Doloproct, Neriproct and Ultraproct) and six dermatology products (Ultrabas, Ultralip, Ultraphil, Ultrasicc, Neribas and Ultralan).

The anti-hemorrhoid product group constitutes the largest part of the portfolio, contributing with ca. 85% of the acquired portfolio's net sales.

The acquisition is a pure asset deal, no personnel or manufacturing sites are included in the agreement.

The portfolio contains a specific product, Neriproct, which is exclusively marketed in the Japanese market and accounts for ~15% of the estimated full year 2019 turnover.

Karo Pharma will look into a divestment of Neriproct as Japan falls outside of Karo Pharma's geographical focus area.

This follows a general principle of exploring strategic alternatives for assets that are not core to Karo Pharma's strategy.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
LEO Pharma acquires key assets from Timber Pharma
23 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals partner on psoriasis product
1 June 2016
Pharmaceutical
Reverse merger best way forward for InDex after clinical failure
21 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
LEO continues busy period of dealmaking with new drug delivery compact
10 April 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze