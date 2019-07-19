BRIEF—Low supplies of EpiPen in Canada

Responding to a reported shortage of the 0.3mg format EpiPen (epinephrine) auto-injector, the Canadian medicines regulator has warned of the potential for temporary supply constraints in coming months.

Health Canada said it anticipated there would be adequate supply of epinephrine auto-injectors in Canada over the coming months, and that it “will not hesitate to facilitate the import of additional international supply,” if needed.

Pfizer’s Canadian business reported the shortage on July 16, 2019.