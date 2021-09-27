Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Merck settles with Pfizer over PCV patent litigation

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2021

Merck & Co has entered into a settlement and license agreement with fellow US pharma giant Pfizer, resolving all worldwide patent infringement litigation related to the use of Merck’s investigational and licensed pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) products, including Vaxneuvance (pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine).

Vaxneuvance gained US regulatory approval in July this year, but has yet to come to the market, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is not expected to meet until October to discuss and make recommendations on the use of the vaccine in adults.

Under the terms of the agreement Merck will make certain regulatory milestone payments to Pfizer, as well as royalty payments on the worldwide sales of its PCV products as follows:

  • 7.25% of net sales of all Merck PCV products through and including December 31, 2026.
  • 2.5% of net sales of all Merck PCV products from January 1, 2027 through and including December 31, 2035.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Merck's Vaxneuvance
19 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Unanimous CDA AdCom vote to provisionally recommend Merck's Vaxneuvance for infants
23 June 2022
Pharmaceutical
EC green light for Merck's Vaxneuvance
16 December 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze