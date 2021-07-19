FDA nod for Merck's Vaxneuvance

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vaxneuvance (pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older.
The approval, for US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), follows the FDA’s Priority Review of Merck’s application. Vaxneuvance is contraindicated for individuals with a history of severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of Vaxneuvance or to diphtheria toxoid.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet in October to discuss and make recommendations on the use of Vaxneuvance in adults.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze