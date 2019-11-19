Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Mitsubishi Chemical to take full control of Mitsubishi Tanabe

Pharmaceutical
19 November 2019

Japan’s largest chemical company Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings said on Monday it will pay 491.8 billion yen ($4.52 billion) to make Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma a fully owned subsidiary.

Mitsubishi Chemical will offer 2,010 yen for each share it doesn't already own in Mitsubishi Tanabe, of which it already owns 56%, said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

That is a 50% premium to the drugmaker's closing price of 1,338 yen per share in Tokyo trading.

Mitsubishi Tanabe’s shares shot up 22.4% to 1,638 yen on the news.

In a separate statement, Mitsubishi Tanabe says it has determined that the 2,010 yen per share offer “is a reasonable price that secures interest that should be enjoyed by Mitsubishi Tanabe’s general shareholders with a reasonable opportunity to sell Mitsubishi Tanabe common shares at a price inclusive of an appropriate premium.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Fragile X race hots up as Shionogi ups stake in Tetra
6 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Astellas to buy Ganymed in potential $1.4 billion deal
28 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
Sucampo launches tender offer to acquire R-Tech Ueno
27 August 2015
Pharmaceutical
Neurovance accepts takeover bid from Otsuka
3 March 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze